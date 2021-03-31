Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, MARCH 31, 2021 SHARES NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Nightingale Health Oyj has invalidated 2,444,440 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on March 31, 2021. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of April 01, 2021 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Nightingale Health Oyj's share: Trading code: HEALTH ISIN code: FI4000490875 Orderbook id: 218851 Number of shares: 36,147,250 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260