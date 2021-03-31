Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Hot News! Auftakt zur 4.000%-Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR4M ISIN: FI4000490875 Ticker-Symbol: 7XE 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
08:51 Uhr
5,280 Euro
+0,120
+2,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 08:53
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, MARCH 31, 2021 SHARES

NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Nightingale Health Oyj has invalidated 2,444,440 shares. The decrease in the
number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on March 31, 2021.
The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of April 01, 2021 on
First North Growth Market Finland. 

Identifiers of Nightingale Health Oyj's share:

Trading code: HEALTH
ISIN code: FI4000490875
Orderbook id: 218851
Number of shares: 36,147,250

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.