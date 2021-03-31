Telstra picks castLabs' solutions to fulfill secure video distribution and playback

BERLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs ' solutions have been picked by Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company, to provide secure and reliable video delivery for the Telstra TV Box Office, its transactional video on-demand service.

Telstra uses castLabs' DRMtoday multi-DRM licensing solution and PRESTOplay video player SDKs across multiple screens. castLabs provided a custom technical development approach to accommodate the needs of Telstra by integrating additional plugins to maintain their existing workflow. The additional development concentrated around integrating PRESTOplay with analytics and CMS providers.

These solutions help Telstra to provide a smooth streaming experience to the customers on multiple platforms. It gives content maximum reach with complete licensing to ensure the audience can watch the content their way.

castLabs' technical experts shared their deep experience in providing consulting services to help Telstra achieve seamless integration by collaborating with the analytics and CMS providers involved in the project.

"We're proud to have been chosen by Telstra with our DRMtoday and PRESTOplay solutions to deliver a library of over 16,000 movies and TV shows to rent and buy on the Telstra TV Box Office," said Michael Stattmann, CEO and founder at castLabs. "It's been a pleasure working with their team and we're looking forward to supporting Telstra in further projects."

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. They provide solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms which include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, and Video Toolkit processing. castLabs also supplies end-to-end technical consulting for encrypted video playback integrations and projects.

About Telstra

Telstra is Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company, offering a full range of communications services and competing in all telecommunications markets. Our purpose is to build a connected future so everyone can thrive.