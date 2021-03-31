Anzeige
Kitron ASA: Kitron:Notice of Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CEST

(2021-03-31) The Annual General Meeting of Kitron will be held on Wednesday 21 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the head office of Kitron ASA, Olav Brunborgs vei 4, 1396 Billingstad, Norway.

Due to the corona pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to avoid meeting in person at the Annual General Meeting. Instead, shareholders are invited to cast their votes electronically in advance or provide the Deputy Chair of the Board an authorization to vote with or without voting instructions.

Further information on the matters on the agenda and the board of directors' proposed resolutions are set out in the attached notice.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Kitron Notice to Annual General Meeting 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ed11fd26-3e13-4cc4-b0d4-69ce6eddc455)

