Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
WKN: A1WZEV ISIN: SE0003943620 
30.03.21
21:09 Uhr
1,045 Euro
+0,040
+3,98 %
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 09:22
53 Leser
Enzymatica Publication of the Annual Report 2020

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica announces today that the annual report 2020 is available on the company's web site www.enzymatica.se. The annual report is produced in Swedish. A brief English version of the annual report is available on the English version of the website.

For more information, please contact:
Therese Filmersson
CFO
acting CEO Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0)708-40 72 24
Email: therese.filmersson@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister
Communication manager Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0)701-88 50 21
Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about 30 markets on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Tel: +46 (0)8 463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/enzymatica-publication-of-the-annual-report-2020,c3317752

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3317752/1395455.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
