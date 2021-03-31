Anzeige
Magnit Launches QR Code-Based Payments for Magnit Pay Cardholders

Magnit Launches QR Code-Based Payments for Magnit Pay Cardholders 
31-March-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Press-release | Krasnodar | March 31, 2021. 
 
Magnit Launches QR Code-Based Payments for Magnit Pay Cardholders 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (March 31, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, launched a solution that enables Magnit Pay cardholders to pay for their purchases using the same QR code as 
used in the loyalty program. This is the first in-house QR code-based payment solution in Russian retail. 
To use this payment method, the customer should present their QR code, generated and constantly updated for security 
purposes in the the Magnit App and replaces the physical loyalty card, at the checkout, then choose to pay for the 
purchase using Magnit Pay and show the QR code again. The payment is made instantly directly from the customer's bank 
account without involving any payment systems. The new option is aimed primarily at those customers whose mobile phones 
do not support NFC (contactless data transfer). 
The pilot project was launched in Saratov and Perm regions in Magnit Convenience and Magnit Cosmetic formats as well as 
Magnit Family supermarkets and Magnit Extra superstores, encompassing more than 1200 stores in total. The Company plans 
to pilot the solution a few months, after which it will decide on whether to scale it further. 
"We are the first among Russian retailers to employ the same QR code which is used in the loyalty program as a payment 
method. With the help of the new solution, we will enable Magnit Pay users whose mobile devices do not support NFC to 
pay for their purchases without a physical bank card. At the next stage of the development of the service, customers 
will need to show the QR code only once, which will significantly speed up the checkout. In addition to that, we are 
considering the possibility of enabling QR code-based payments within our application for customers of other banks in 
the future," - commented Lyudmila Podyapolskaya, Director of Department for CRM, Loyalty, and Customer Analytics at 
Magnit. 
Magnit is expanding the capabilities of its loyalty program as part of the strategy to build a super app on its basis. 
Earlier, the Company became the first Russian retailer to add payments for mobile, Internet, and TV services and 
topping up transport cards to its loyalty program application. All these payments are accepted commission-free. In the 
nearest future, Magnit intends to incorporate new options into the app, including services to pay utilities, fines, 
taxes, etc. 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
 
Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
 
Media Inquiries     Twitter 
Email: press@magnit.ru    @MagnitIR 
 
Note to editors: 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of 
RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London 
Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
Forward-looking statements: 
This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, 
statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking 
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results 
to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on 
information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements 
attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any 
forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96654 
EQS News ID:    1179986 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
