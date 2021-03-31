The Italian PV market saw a year-on-year decrease in new PV installations last year. Residential PV systems up to 20 kW in size still accounted for the largest share, at around 250.4 MW of capacity.Italy deployed around 625.4 MW of solar generation capacity last year, registering a contraction compared to 2019, when newly installed capacity reached 737 MW. For comparison, in the previous three years, new PV additions had totaled 407 MW, 369 MW and 305 MW, respectively. Provisional numbers released by Italian renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili and data from grid operator Terna indicate most ...

