Polylactic Acid Market Size Worth $1.82 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 18.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polylactic acid market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is mainly driven by the high demand for flexible packaging due to the increasing popularity of Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) and changing consumer preferences. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the end-use industries, such as agriculture, transport, and textile, will support the market growth. The growing packaging sector is anticipated to create high opportunities for polylactic acid (PLA) during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2020, the packaging segment led the market accounting for the largest revenue share of over 36%, and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast years

The growth of the segment is attributed to the wide usage of PLA in fresh food packaging solutions as well as in the manufacturing of containers, jars, and bottles

In 2020, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 42% owing to high demand for 3D printing filaments and easy accessibility of raw materials in the region

The packaging end-use segment of the U.S. dominated the overall regional market of North America and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

In 2020, China led the Asia Pacific market, accounting for nearly 53% of the overall revenue share, owing to high demand for the product in end-use sectors including automotive & transport, agriculture, appliances, electronics, and textile

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Polylactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Packaging, Textile, Agriculture, Automotive & Transport, Electronics), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polylactic-acid-pla-market

Packaging was the dominant end-use segment in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The product is extensively used in this segment for the packaging of foods & beverages, household care, and personal care products. Growing consumer awareness regarding the need for sustainability, recyclability, and green packaging is expected to boost the demand for PLA on a global level over the forecast period. In the automotive & transportation sector, several reforms, in terms of component manufacturing, are observed globally.

For instance, vehicle interior components, such as engine components, interior trim, and under-the-hood components, are manufactured using lightweight substances to enhance performance and to reduce overall vehicular weight. This has led to the rising need for sustainable bioplastic component manufacturing for enhanced toughness and fuel economy, which, in turn, has resulted in the growing demand for PLA. Rising demand for protective apparel and equipment due to the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to drive the inclusion of PLA in the medical and textile end-use segments.

The market in Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to various factors, such as the presence of stringent eco-friendly laws and increasing environmental concerns among consumers. In addition, the government initiatives, such as the decision of the EU to minimize the overall consumption of single-use plastic products, are anticipated to propel the demand for PLA over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polylactic acid market on the basis of end-use and region:

PLA End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Packaging



Agriculture



Automotive & Transport



Electronics



Textile



Others

PLA Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





The Netherlands





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Thailand





Malaysia





Philippines



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market

Total Corbion PLA

NatureWorks LLC

COFCO

Futerro

Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Tong-Jie-Liang Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

