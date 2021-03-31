Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
WKN: A12DLG ISIN: SE0001958612 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
08:03 Uhr
1,145 Euro
-0,215
-15,81 %
31.03.2021
LIDDS AB: LIDDS CEO Interview with Finwire TV and Updated Company Presentation

Finwire TV has done an interview in Swedish with LIDDS CEO, Monica Wallter, about her tenure as CEO of LIDDS, the recent company news and upcoming milestones. The interview is found here: https://youtu.be/rG-qvjoH3zI


LIDDS has also updated its company presentation, see attachment.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46

LIDDS AB) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

Attachment

  • LIDDS Company Presentation March 30, 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38f761f2-6cce-42b4-850d-e3f4ce6d12c3)

