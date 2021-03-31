United Kingdom Welcomes 'MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally'

LISBON, Portugal, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Kingdom is one of the six target markets for the new international advertising campaign for the Home and Construction Materials sectors, in an initiative by AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency, which will showcase the best of Portugal's decoration and lifestyle products.

The aim of the digital "MADE IN PORTUGALnaturally" campaign is to capture the interest of international customers, presenting innovation, anchored in quality and tradition, of Portuguese products and its differentiating value offer. The campaign will launch simultaneously in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and Canada and will run throughout 2021.

The campaign will inform about the quality of Portuguese products via a 360º Virtual Showroom with a sample of the products of the two sectors and a promotional video about MADE IN PORTUGAL. All promotional materials are available at www.portugalnaturally.pt, where it is possible to access a directory of Portuguese companies to help promote international partnerships and business.

"The United Kingdom is one of Portugal's main clients in these sectors, valuing such attributes as sustainability, creativity, tradition, functionality, authenticity and quality. Values that differentiate and promote the confidence of this market in Portuguese products, which are, naturally, 'premium' and customised, designed to satisfy demanding customers", said AICEP chairman, Luís Castro Henriques.

The Home Cluster is marked by tradition in the art of craftsmanship, quality and customer focus. It incorporates the furniture, lighting, home textiles, houseware, decorative ceramics, cutlery, glass and crystal sectors and is recognised for its ability to innovate, create trends and, above all, for the confidence its heritage of craftsmanship inspires in the international market.

Portuguese Construction Materials is committed to innovation and technology, following new trends and providing a varied, high performing, sophisticated and well designed range. This sector includes the following sectors: ornamental stones, ceramics, wood, cork, metals, cement, plaster, concrete and its related works, plastics, paints and Varnishes, and glass.

Portugal is a country in which culture and tradition coexist with design, technology and R&D. Quality, authenticity and exclusivity characterise the production of Portuguese goods, and are the choice of leading international clients. With almost nine centuries of history, Portugal is an innovative, sophisticated and forward-looking country in which sustainability is a priority.

AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agencyis the public entity that promotes the productive investment, the drive to increase exports and the internationalisation of Portuguese companies and the Portuguese economy, through its offices in Portugal and its network of Delegations in more than 50 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477246/AICEP_2021.jpg