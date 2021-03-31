A leaked letter apparently sent by a diplomatic official states Beijing will no longer consider coal-related investment in Bangladesh, firing speculation that policy could be applied along all of the vast twin trade routes.pv magazine has seen a copy of the letter reportedly sent from the Chinese embassy in Dhaka to the government of Bangladesh which implies officials behind the continent-spanning Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could be set to refuse to finance coal-fired activity. English-language Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star made headlines in February when it published details of an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...