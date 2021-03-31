The new provisions came into force on March 24. Net metering tariffs will have to be established by the energy regulator.From pv magazine Latam The Bolivian government has introduced, through Supreme Decree 4477, a net metering scheme for distributed-generation renewable energy power generators. The new provisions came into force on March 24 and allow the owners of small-sized solar and other renewable energy systems to sell excess power to the grid. The Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies presented the regulations, stating that Bolivians will now begin to be active players in the generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...