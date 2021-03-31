To celebrate, FamilyAlbum is offering discounts on many of their original photo products

mixi, Inc. announced today that its private photo-sharing app FamilyAlbum has surpassed 10 million users worldwide. To celebrate both this milestone and the app's 6-year anniversary, FamilyAlbum is holding a special User Appreciation Campaign now through April 18 that features discounts on many of the original photo products available through the app.

FamilyAlbum is a free, all-in-one resource for parents to share photos and videos of their children in a secure, invite-only album. With unlimited storage, users can upload as many photos and videos as they like. The award-winning app also includes special features to make communicating with the entire family easy and fun. According to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll, approximately one in five parents in the U.S. with children aged 0-6 uses FamilyAlbum to privately share photos and videos with loved ones.

Released in 2015, FamilyAlbum continues to grow as it supports the journeys of families worldwide. The app is currently available in English (American and British), French, German, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean, with plans to add Spanish language later this year. As of December 2020 over 140 million photos/videos have been uploaded to the platform and the app is available in more than 150 different countries worldwide.

"We're so grateful for all of the families that choose to use FamilyAlbum to stay close, especially during this challenging time," said FamilyAlbum founder Kenji Kasahara. "As the FamilyAlbum community continues to grow, we remain focused on how we can positively impact the lives of families and children around the world for generations to come."

Since last April, FamilyAlbum's founder has donated over $10 million to support the health and wellbeing of vulnerable children and families worldwide.

To learn more about FamilyAlbum, please visit https://family-album.com/.

User Appreciation Campaign Overview

From now through April 18, FamilyAlbum is celebrating 10 million users worldwide and their 6-year anniversary by offering discounts on original photo products available through the app. For more details, please visit https://blog.family-album.com/promotions/10-million-users/.

Discount Details

Product Discount Campaign Price (USD) Premium Softcover Photobooks 20% Off $9.59 Hardcover Photobooks 20% Off $22.39 Prints 20% Off 26¢ *Orders must contain at least 6 prints Photo Albums 20% Off $22.39 FamilyAlbum Premium 2 Months Free *First-time subscribers only

About FamilyAlbum

FamilyAlbum is a free, all-in-one resource for parents to share photos and videos of their children in a secure, invite-only album. The app includes unlimited storage, automatic organization, and special features to make communicating with the entire family easy and fun. Released in 2015, FamilyAlbum has over 10 million users worldwide. To learn more, visit https://family-album.com/.

About mixi Group

Since 1997 mixi Group has created communication services for friends and family to enjoy together, including the social network mixi and the multiplayer smartphone app Monster Strike. By creating products and services that exceed users' imaginations and expectations, mixi Group aims to create a more vibrant world through the power of communication. To learn more, visit https://mixi.co.jp/en/.

