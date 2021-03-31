Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC iDrink Signed Investment Contract With Taiwan BitoEx for Trading on GoldTrade and IndexTrade Led by iDrink and Midas Touch Technology of London, Forging a Strong Partnership With Taiwan Bitoex, the Largest Cry

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) with its investment partner iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan ("iDrink") has signed investment contract with Bitoex for trading through GoldTrade and IndexTrade headed by iDrink and Midas Touch Technology Ltd. of London, paving the way for mainstream acceptance of crypto-based trading and payment methods.

BitoEX Technology Limited ("BitoEX") is the largest Taiwan-registered cryptocurrency platform with a daily trading volume in hundreds of million USD and its total accumulated trading volume of over a trillion USD. It is dedicated to promoting the use of cryptocurrencies in Taiwan and providing its customers with superior services and brand quality, in the hope that cryptocurrency transactions will become more accessible, user-friendly, secure, and with broader applications through its proprietary international digital asset exchange, BitoPro.

The company is continuously expanding their operations across Asia, including in India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Japan and other countries. BitoEX has been ranked number one in Bitcoin market shares in Taiwan and is amongst the Top 10 Fintech Startups in Taiwan. It has partnered with several outlets including Family Mart chain convenience stores, CoinGecko, Bit Universe, Dow Jones Risk and Compliance, and Mifengcha blockchain industry information service platform. Visit their website at https://company.bitoex.com/

About iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan

iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan designs the iDrink Smart Vending Machine, utilizing cloud platform services that consolidate consumption data from beverage manufacturers and consumers alike, and uploading the data to its blockchain- enabled iDrink Smart Vending Machine. The firm also adopts other AI and Big Data technology to facilitate the gold trading hedge strategies. To learn more, please visit www.idrink.com.tw

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

