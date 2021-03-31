Anzeige
Signal Advance, Inc. Announces Year-End Earnings

ROSHARON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGL) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 as summarized below:

Signal Advance, Inc.

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

20202019
Gross revenues
$10,780,770-
Income (loss) before income taxes
10,612,862(114,379)
Net income
10,177,362(114,379)
Net income per common share
.265(.001)
Common shares outstanding
38,447,03891,716,057

The full Disclosure and Financial Reports for the year-ended December 31, 2020 is available on OTC Markets.com and the Company's website: www.signaladvance.com.

CONTACT:

Signal Advance, Inc.
713 510 7445
IR@signaladvance.com

SOURCE Signal Advance, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638318/Signal-Advance-Inc-Announces-Year-End-Earnings

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
