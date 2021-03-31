Signal Advance, Inc. Announces Year-End Earnings

ROSHARON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGL) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 as summarized below:
Signal Advance, Inc.
SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31
|2020
|2019
Gross revenues
|$
|10,780,770
|-
Income (loss) before income taxes
|10,612,862
|(114,379
|)
Net income
|10,177,362
|(114,379
|)
Net income per common share
|.265
|(.001
|)
Common shares outstanding
|38,447,038
|91,716,057
The full Disclosure and Financial Reports for the year-ended December 31, 2020 is available on OTC Markets.com and the Company's website: www.signaladvance.com.
