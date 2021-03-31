ROSHARON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGL) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 as summarized below:

Signal Advance, Inc.

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31

2020 2019 Gross revenues $ 10,780,770 - Income (loss) before income taxes 10,612,862 (114,379 ) Net income 10,177,362 (114,379 ) Net income per common share .265 (.001 ) Common shares outstanding 38,447,038 91,716,057

The full Disclosure and Financial Reports for the year-ended December 31, 2020 is available on OTC Markets.com and the Company's website: www.signaladvance.com.

CONTACT:

Signal Advance, Inc.

713 510 7445

IR@signaladvance .com

SOURCE Signal Advance, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638318/Signal-Advance-Inc-Announces-Year-End-Earnings