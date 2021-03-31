Centamin PLC Announces 2020 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Listing Rule 9.6.1, today Centamin has submitted the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("the Notice") and the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts ("2020 Annual Report") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 to the National Storage Mechanism.

Both documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the Company's website www.centamin.com.

Mailing of the Notice, proxy forms for the 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and related ancillary documentation to shareholders will commence shortly.

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The AGM is to be held on 11 May 2021 at the Company's registered office, 2 Mulcaster Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3NJ at 11:00 am (BST). The business to be considered by shareholders at the AGM is set out in the Notice, which includes explanatory notes on each of the resolutions.

Our preference would have been to welcome shareholders in person to our 2021 AGM, particularly given the constraints we faced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, at the date of the Notice, the UK and Jersey Government regulations remain in place restricting indoor public gatherings. We will therefore be holding the AGM at the Company's registered office with the minimum attendance required to form a quorum (facilitated by the Company). Unless the regulations and measures in force at the date of this Notice have changed or expired by the date of the AGM, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person but can be represented by the chair of the Meeting acting as their proxy. Any updates to the position and information will be found on the Company's website and via a regulatory news announcement.

Shareholders will be able to complete and submit their votes online or if they prefer, they can complete and return the Proxy Form to the registrar in advance of the 2021 AGM. Given the current restrictions around both travel and indoor gatherings, we are currently planning on the basis that shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Meeting in person. We therefore recommend that all shareholders complete and submit their votes online or complete and return the Proxy Form to our Registrars as soon as possible, and no later than 11.00am (BST) on 7 May 2021, appointing the chair of the Meeting as their proxy. This will ensure that shareholder votes will be counted even if, as seems likely, attendance at the AGM is restricted or a shareholder is unable to attend in person.

All resolutions for consideration at the AGM will be voted on a poll, rather than a show of hands and all valid proxy votes cast will count towards the poll votes.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and webcast. Please find below the required participation details. A replay will be made available on the Company website.

WEBCAST PRESENTATION

To join the webcast: https://www.investis-live.com/centamin/6061ad2d8c54951400098c82/lsmf

Please allow a few minutes to register.

CONFERENCE CALL

Dial-in telephone numbers:

United Kingdom +44 (0) 203 936 2999

United States +1 646 664 1960

South Africa +27 (0)87 550 8441

All other locations +44 (0) 203 936 2999

Participation access code: 181330

SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS

If a shareholder would like to ask a question about the formal business of the Meeting, please email your questions to investors@centamin.je by 16:00 BST on Friday, 7 May 2021. Alternatively, questions can be submitted via the webcast platform before and during the formal business, to be answered at the end of the Meeting.

2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

The Company published the audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 on 22 March 2021, and a copy of the announcement is available on the Company's website (the "22 March 2021 Announcement"). These results, together with the information in the below appendices, constitute the information required in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5R to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. Page references included herein refer to page numbers in the 2020 Annual Report. This announcement should be read in conjunction with, and is not a substitute for reading, the 2020 Annual Report.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7700 713 738 investors@centamin.je Buchanan Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com

APPENDIX A - PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Full details of the Principal Risks and Uncertainties were set out in the 22 March 2021 Announcement and the Risk Review report with details of the principal risks and uncertainties is available on pages 72 to 79 of the 2020 Annual Report.

APPENDIX B - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Details were set out in the 22 March 2021 Announcement and the information can also be found on pages 208 to 210 in note 6.1 of the financial statements in the 2020 Annual Report.

APPENDIX C - DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Details were set out in the 22 March 2021 Announcement and the information can also be found on page 160 of the 2020 Annual Report.

