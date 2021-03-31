Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 12:52
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 31

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 30-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue192.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue195.10p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP14.28m
Net borrowing level:4%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 30-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue74.89p
INCLUDING current year revenue75.93p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP31.22m
Net borrowing level:20%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
