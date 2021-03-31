Shutterstock Announced As Exclusive Photography And Distribution Partner For The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The two-year agreement provides Shutterstock with the exclusive rights to capture and license both live and archival content for the SAG Awards

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc . (NYSE: SSTK) a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced an exclusive photography and distribution partnership with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the industry's most prized accolades, and the only televised awards ceremonies to exclusively honor actors.

As the official photographer of the SAG Awards on Sunday, April 4, Shutterstock's world-class photographers and editors will deliver exclusive, high-quality Nominee and Winner portraits, as well as images from the virtual show itself. In the second year of the partnership, Shutterstock will have access to all aspects of the 2022 SAG Awards event -- from the red carpet, to never-before-seen images of the green room, as well as celebratory moments from around the venue. Leveraging the unrivaled expertise of Shutterstock's Editorial team and its speed-to-market strategy, these images will be available to the world in less than one minute from the image being taken.

In addition to the exclusive Nominee and Winner portrait offering, Shutterstock will have exclusive access to all SAG Awards events, as well as archival content showcasing iconic and historical imagery from the SAG Awards over the past four years.

"The SAG Awards are renowned for being one of the most glamorous and highly anticipated awards ceremonies celebrating artists, and Shutterstock is thrilled to partner with the Screen Actors Guild to capture the moments that captivate audiences," said Candice Murray, VP of Editorial at Shutterstock. "Shutterstock Editorial is synonymous with striking visual storytelling due to our unparalleled community of contributors, and it's an honor to highlight the exceptional work of these artists and creatives on a global scale."

"Whether live or virtual, the SAG Awards strives to authentically connect their audiences to the action and excitement at one of the industry's most lauded events for actors," said SAG Awards Executive Producer, Kathy Connell. "We are delighted to partner with Shutterstock, to ensure these pivotal photographic moments are captured seamlessly and are accessible to fans in real-time all over the world."

Tune in to watch the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). An encore will air on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT).

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.6 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 360 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace .

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

About the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and Hazy Mills Productions and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). SAG Awards Executive Producers are Kathy Connell, Sean Hayes, and Todd Milliner. For more information about the SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.

