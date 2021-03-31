The country saw the addition of PV systems totaling 880,8 MW in the first two months of the year. Its cumulative installed PV power grew to 54.3 GW.From pv magazine Germany According to new figures published by Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), the total capacity of newly registered solar PV systems in Germany in February was 350.7 MW. This compares to 536 MW in January and 202.3 MW in February 2020. Most of the February capacity-270 MW-comes from PV systems not exceeding 750 kW in size under the country's FIT scheme. The newly installed PV capacity for the first two months ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...