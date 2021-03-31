Coor's Annual Report (incl. Sustainability Report) for 2020 is available on the Group's website as of today

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report describes Coor's operations, strategy and performance for the fiscal year 2020.

The Annual Report is now available as a digital version at https://annualreport2020.coor.com/en or https://www.coor.com/investors/Reports-and-presentations/.

The printed version will be distributed to shareholders and others that specifically have requested a printed report. It can also be ordered at www.coor.comor via email to ir@coor.com.

This information is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CEST on 31 March, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.coor.se or contact:

Klas Elmberg

CFO and IR-director

+46 10 559 65 80

klas.elmberg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn

Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

