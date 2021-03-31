Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U1Y ISIN: SE0007158829 Ticker-Symbol: COE 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
08:07 Uhr
6,810 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8407,01014:29
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 13:16
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coor's Annual Report (incl. Sustainability Report) for 2020 is available on the Group's website as of today

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report describes Coor's operations, strategy and performance for the fiscal year 2020.

The Annual Report is now available as a digital version at https://annualreport2020.coor.com/en or https://www.coor.com/investors/Reports-and-presentations/.

The printed version will be distributed to shareholders and others that specifically have requested a printed report. It can also be ordered at www.coor.comor via email to ir@coor.com.

This information is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CEST on 31 March, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.coor.se or contact:

Klas Elmberg
CFO and IR-director
+46 10 559 65 80
klas.elmberg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn
Communications Director, Coor
+46 10 559 55 19
magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/coor-s-annual-report--incl--sustainability-report--for-2020-is-available-on-the-group-s-website-as-o,c3318328

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/3318328/1395951.pdf

Annual Report 2020 Coor

COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.