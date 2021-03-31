Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Announces Initial Dosing Underway in Phase 1 Human Trial for Primary and Metastatic Brain Cancer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech," "Nascent," or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is pleased to announce that patients have been enrolled and initial dosing has begun in the Company's landmark Phase I trial to evaluate Pritumumab ("PTB") as a treatment option for Brain Cancer, including Malignant Primary Brain Tumors and adult Brain Metastases.

Patient enrollment remains open, and the trial continues to recruit new patients for participation. Those interested may review trial requirements HERE.

"Dosing human cancer patients in our Phase 1 clinical trial is a key milestone on the path toward determining the safety profile of Pritumumab under clinical conditions," noted Nascent CEO Sean Carrick. "This study will also provide fresh insight into PTB's efficacy on primary brain tumors."

PTB is a natural human antibody that works by binding to cell surface Vimentin (also referred to as ectodomain vimentin, or EDV), a protein expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is used as a targeted immunotherapy that, unlike chemotherapy, targets only cancer cells without damaging healthy ones. Because of this dynamic, the current clinical study may have implications for future research on PTB as a treatment option for a broad range of more common cancers, including breast, colon, and lung.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping millions of people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is being studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer. Development for PTB as a treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

