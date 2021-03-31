

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF Product Studio Inc. for its Satan Shoes, which are customized Nike sneakers with satanic themes.



MSCHF, a small marketing company, released the sneakers in collaboration with singer Lil Nas X to promote his new song.



The sportswear giant said the Satan Shoes were produced without its approval or authorization, and that it is no way connected with the project. Nike also said it has no relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF.



The red-and-black Satan Shoes had faced social-media criticism for its satanic themes. The sneakers have a red liquid in the sole that its maker claimed to have included a drop of blood. The shoes also has Bible passage Luke 10:18 stitched on the side and a bronze pentagram on the laces.



Brooklyn-based MSCHF said it made 666 pairs, which were sold out quickly for $1,018 a piece.



In its lawsuit, Nike noted that the social media users have threatened to boycott the company over the Satan shoes. It asked the court to permanently stop MSCHF from fulfilling the orders for the shoes.



Nike said, 'MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike. In the short time since the announcement of the Satan Shoes, Nike has suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism.'



MSCHF recently released a pair of customized Nike sneakers that it called 'the Jesus shoes', which were said to be filled with holy water.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NIKE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de