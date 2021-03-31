Edwards announces an investment in a new building in Haverhill, Massachusetts, expected to be completed during the second quarter 2022. All functions currently within Chelmsford related to new product design, and manufacturing operations will be relocated to the new facility.

Edwards completed the acquisition of the cryogenic product lines from Brooks' Automation, Inc., in July 2019. The acquisition expanded Edward's technology offering to customers in the semiconductor and general vacuum industries.

"The objective is to create a state-of-the-art, innovation and solutions center, improving overall efficiency of assembly, research development, new product introductions and related operations activities", said John

O'Sullivan, General Manager Product Company Chelmsford and VP of Operations of the Semiconductor Chamber Solutions Division.

The Cryogenic Service operations activities, supporting the US market, will be relocated from the current Chelmsford facility to Nogales, Arizona and to Nogales, Mexico.

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value- added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 7,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America. Edwards is part of the Atlas Copco group.

