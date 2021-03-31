

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate was unchanged in March, while the COVID-19 impact-adjusted measure eased, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The standard seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 5.8 percent, same as in February. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.



The COVID-19 adjusted unemployment rate eased in March, but remained high at 24.2 percent. In February, the rate was 24.8 percent and it was 21.1 percent in March last year.



The adjusted measure estimates the share of the labor force not working due to unemployment or who were out of work due to COVID-19 and receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, or PUP.



The number of unemployed fell to 137,100 persons in March from 139,200 persons in February. The figure rose by 14,800 persons from a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group was 14.9 percent in March, unchanged from February. A year ago, it was 12.6 percent.



'The COVID-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labor market in Ireland in March 2021,' CSO Statistician Catalina Gonzalez said.



