Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market to Gain Ground as ADAS Adoption Soars Amidst Safety Concerns, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study published by Fairfield Market Research indicates that the global automotive camera cleaning system market will be led by fixed nozzle technology. Higher affordability and longer lifespan are expected to keep this technology at the forefront in the global automotive camera cleaning system market. Growing demand for better parking assistance and improved night vision are also two key factors supporting market growth.

According to Fairfield Market Research, the global automotive camera cleaning system market is expected to register a CAGR of 29% between the forecast years of 2021 to 2027 to reach a valuation of US$1.28 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Passenger Vehicles to Show Higher Uptake of Automotive Camera Cleaning System

Automobile safety has gained exceptional prominence with each development in the industry. Public safety is an indisputable angle of automobile safety, which has led to higher uptake of sensors, especially in passenger vehicles. The incorporation of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in passenger vehicles to reduce loss of life and property is expected to have a positive impact on the global automotive camera cleaning system market. Analysts anticipate that ADAS adoption will increase by 12-14% in the foreseeable future.

Designed to prevent injury to pedestrians and passengers, ADAS heavily relies on automotive cameras to provide clear instructions to the driver. To attain optimum efficiency of the feature, automakers are expected to equip vehicles with state-of-art camera cleaning systems, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Safety Standards in Developed Countries to Support Adoption of Automotive Camera Cleaning System

Higher safety standards for automobiles across developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to drive the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems. These regional markets are also expected to see the sale of sophisticated technology as extreme weather conditions such as snow and storms tend to impair visibility.

Furthermore, investments in better automobile design and prioritization of the safety of both passengers and other vehicles on the road are expected to bode well for these regional markets. Increasing adoption of ADAS for detecting blind spot on a turn, lane assistance, and parking assistance among others are expected to fuel sales of automotive camera cleaning system as the former remains highly dependent on cameras.

Developing Temperature Sensitive Camera Cleaning System to be a Part of Futuristic Designs

Developing vehicles with top-notch technology to ensure maximum user safety is expected to push the players in the market to focus on affordability and efficiency. For instance, Continental AG developed a system for cleaning fish-eye automobile cameras. Known as The Surround View, the cleaning system automatically detects dirt to keep the camera clean at all times. It is also equipped with anti-freeze agents to prevent water on the lens from forming ice and reducing visibility. Continental AG has also announced the offer of heated cleaning systems to supply warm water to keep the camera clean.

Initiatives to understand the unique challenges of drivers to customize solutions are expected to bode well for the players. Designing systems that have well thought out solutions to combat weather issues are expected to be a part of futuristic designs.

Key players operating in the automotive camera cleaning system market are DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, dlhBOWLES, Ficosa Internacional SA, KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO. KG, MAGNA ELECTRONICS INC., MS FOSTER & ASSOCIATES, INC., Panasonic Corp., and Valeo SA.

