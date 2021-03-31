

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada GDP data for January and industrial product price index for February are due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against the major rivals. While it rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 1.4781 against the euro, 87.87 against the yen, 0.9590 against the aussie and 1.2606 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.



