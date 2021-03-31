Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Umbra Applied Technologies (OTC Pink: UATG) (UAT), a wholly owned subsidiary of UAT Group, is currently working with Bacter Scientific to deliver the world's first hand-held, battery powered, Covid-19 testing unit. The unit can be operated at home, by non-clinical persons and delivers tests results in 8-9 minutes. They will also be providing first responders and healthcare providers with a professional version of the high-tech device designed to withstand the rigors of professional use. The testing device just recently completed verification testing by the Company.

The unit is easy to use and does not require the use of uncomfortable nasal swabs. The unit tests patient saliva in disposable tubes that can be used to screen for various respiratory dwelling viruses such as COVID-19, MERS, TB, Zika Virus, Influenza variants, Human Metapneumovirus and many others. Each tube comes with a disposal system so that samples can be safely disposed of in accordance with current healthcare regulations.

The versatile test instrument is designed to meet the current global need for rapid and continual eld testing of COVID-19. The V-Tech uses the loop-mediated isothermal amplication (LAMP) method. There are several companies already routinely using rapid LAMP technology to test for Salmonella, Campylobacter, and other pathogens in the dairy market. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has chosen a device that utilizes LAMP, as the primary method to be used by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) in testing for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes; two serious pathogens that put food at risk during production and processing. There are more than 8,000 peer-reviewed publications about the topic that have been published since it was introduced. The technology is today common place and highly accurate but, has been bulky and impractical as a portable technology - until now . Bacter Scientific is the first to apply this technology to respiratory born virus' while making it small enough to be put in a hand-held portable device.

The V-Tech should be available soon to the public via the Bacter Scientifics website pending an FDA Emergency Use Authorization. A second-generation unit is already under development and will feature a slimmer design that will deliver faster test results with the same projected accuracy of 95% or higher. Bacter Scientific has submitted and continues to submit U.S. and International Patent protections for 42 Intellectual Property claims associated with the V-Tech.

Company management stated, "This technology represents a significant advance in disease mitigation, and we believe that the V-Tech will have a significant impact on fighting the current global health crisis."

This ground-breaking, hand-held, cordless device is powered by Umbra Applied Technologies (UAT) proprietary PowerCell, an advanced smart battery originally designed by UAT's advanced research arm under its directed-energy research program. The PowerCell is programable, charges in just a few minutes and can provide power for extended periods of time before needing to be recharged. That is not all UAT provides, the V-Tech device will also feature UAT's very popular Hygieia antimicrobial technology to help protect the device from pathogen contamination.

Initial production of device components will be performed by multiple third-party manufacturers to ensure that Bacter Scientific can deliver devices to the more than 128 million households here in the U.S. International delivery of the device is expected to begin by the end of this year.

UAT Groups Chief Executive Officer Alex Umbra stated, "It has always been our goal to foster innovative thinking and deliver responsible technology. The V-Tech virus testing unit encompasses that ethos with its much-needed technology amid the global health crisis. It was no small effort to bring this technology forward and it required the joint effort of both companies across many scientific disciplines. What Bacter has been able to do in such a short time-frame is nothing short of amazing. I am incredibly honored to have been part of such an effort."

UAT and Bacter Scientific management have been working in conjunction with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to seek guidance in an ongoing development and approval process. UAT and Bacter Scientific will continue to develop and improve the device for future model generations and anticipates continued support from Federal Authorities.

BARDA was established to aid in securing The United States from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, as well as from pandemic influenza (PI) and emerging infectious diseases (EID). BARDA supports the transition of medical countermeasures such as vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics from research through advanced development towards consideration for approval by the FDA and inclusion into the Strategic National Stockpile. BARDA's support includes funding, technical assistance and core services, ranging from a clinical research organization network to Centers for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing, and a fill-finish manufacturing network.

Bacter Scientific has retained a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) auditor to begin filing the necessary documentation under FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The V-Tech is expected to be publicly available for pre-order on the company's website by May of this year with delivery to homes across the globe by mid-year.

For more information about UAT go here: http://umbraappliedtechnologies.com/

For more information about Bacter Scientific, Inc. go here: http://bacterscientific.com

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: UAT Group at: info@uatgroup.com.

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies Group including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Umbra Applied Technologies Group does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79012