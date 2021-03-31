Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7F9 ISIN: SE0000616716 Ticker-Symbol: 2DU 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
11:45 Uhr
10,200 Euro
+0,040
+0,39 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,16010,40016:09
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 14:58
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duni Group's 2020 Annual and Sustainability Report is now available online

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2020 in English and Swedish is now available at www.duni.com under the heading Investor.

Link to the Annual and Sustainability Report https://duni.inpublix.com/2020/en/

The Annual General Meeting will be held May 4, 2021. The Annual General Meeting will be conducted by way of postal vote only and thereby held without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties. For more information, visit our website.

For additional information please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, CFO,

Tel.: +46 40 10 62 00

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14.30 CET on 31 March 2021. Duni.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/duni-group-s-2020-annual-and-sustainability-report-is-now-available-online,c3318424

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3318424/1396048.pdf

Press Release Duni Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2020

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/sustainability-korallskog-22x8cm,c2895901

Sustainability korallskog 22x8cm

DUNI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.