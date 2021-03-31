Open-platform PSA solution designed to scale services-based revenue and significantly reduce operational complexities

CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, has completed the acquisition and integration of Harmony Business Systems (HBS). Its comprehensive professional services automation (PSA) and revenue management software is now a complement to CloudBlue's portfolio of services designed to simplify and accelerate resellers' transition to an everything-as-a-service business.

As a CloudBlue company, UK-based HBS will independently operate HarmonyPSA, to serve customers around the world. Launched over a decade ago and with customers in 15 countries, the platform features multi-language support and enjoys one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry. It was purpose-built to manage any type of service by unifying sales, operations and finance functions. HarmonyPSA combines CRM, ticketing, storefront, lead generation, assisted sales, and vendor competency and incentive programs into a single solution as a quote to cash and accounting system. It is now available for the first time on the UK Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Resellers will have a dedicated instance to quickly find and procure hardware and software, pay-as-you-go and recurring subscription cloud technologies across various online marketplaces, including Ingram Micro Online and Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. HarmonyPSA automates the billing process and provides accurate, real-time views of customers' contracts, projects and profitability.

"The acquisition of Harmony is a direct response to our MSP partners' requests to help them quickly transform and grow a cloud services business with less risk," said Nimesh Davé, president of CloudBlue and Ingram Micro Cloud. "We are delighted to have the Harmony team join our CloudBlue community as we expand our technology offerings."

"We're extremely excited to join the CloudBlue family to capitalize on our shared commitment of driving growth for our customers," said Steve Powell, co-founder and CTO of Harmony Business Systems. "By working together, we will dramatically scale our customer base and expand our offering across various marketplaces."

Stephen Robitaille, director of sales operations at intlx Solutions and a customer of HarmonyPSA, is enthusiastic about the platform's ability to automatically create purchase orders and generate unique reports that track project profitability on all aspects of the business. "It's made my work much easier and our business much more efficient."

More information on HarmonyPSA and how it helps accelerate the digital transformation of reseller partners is available at www.harmonypsa.com.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides a hyperscale platform with hypergrowth products and services that allows providers to launch and manage an omni-product, multi-tier and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, providers can access and capitalize on a hyperconnected ecosystem of 200+ top-selling vendors, 200+ leading brands and more than 80,000 partners globally. Many of the world's best-known software and SaaS vendors, digital service providers, technology distributors, tech manufacturers, managed services providers and value-added resellers rely on CloudBlue's leading CloudBlue Commerce and CloudBlue Connect platforms to automate, aggregate and sell both their own cloud services as well as those from third-party vendors. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world's largest provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more than 30 million enterprise cloud subscriptions. More at www.cloudblue.com.

About Harmony Business Systems

Harmony Business Systems Ltd., a CloudBlue company, is the company behind HarmonyPSA, the most complete cloud professional services automation (PSA) software on the market. Purpose-built with functionality to cater to even the most complex needs of MSPs, VARs, ISVs and Professional Services Organizations, HarmonyPSA truly is the next-generation PSA system built for today's Modern Service Provider. Amplified by CloudBlue's powerful cloud services automation platform, HarmonyPSA empowers services organizations to scale recurring channel revenue and diminish operational complexity via its advanced product suite, which includes automated billing and reconciliation, real-time profitability analysis, an industry-leading customer support center and network operations center (NOC), and much more. To learn more, visit www.harmonypsa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005021/en/

Contacts:

David Yang

+1 714-382-3357

david.yang@ingrammicro.com