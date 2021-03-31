Signant Health Announces eCOA Solution Offering for Oncology Trials

Pre-configured solution reduces study start up time and costs of collecting outcomes data

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, a leading enabler of evidence generation for modern clinical trials, recently launched an eCOA solution designed for oncology studies to accelerate study start-up and reduce study costs, as well as ensure consistency and quality of outcomes data collection across trial patients.

Guided by its team of clinical science, medicine, and eCOA experts, Signant's new pre-configured SmartSignals eCOA solution provides a patient-centric approach to clinical outcomes data collection while helping sites and sponsors navigate common study challenges.

Recognizing that many oncology trials have similarities in protocol requirements, Signant leveraged its extensive library of out-of-the-box, validated Patient-Reported Outcomes Measures (PROMs) and combined it with a standardized but configurable oncology-specific pre-validated study template as the foundation of its solution design. With an oncology-specific design and simplified specification process, Signant's pre-configured eCOA solution enables a 33% faster design and implementation process - just eight weeks - while reducing costs by 20% compared to custom-built solutions. The solution can be also customized based on a specific assessment schedule, local languages, and ID formats.

The new pre-configured eCOA offering is supported by Signant's industry-leading global science, medicine, and logistics expertise along with real-time reporting and data analytics. In this way, Signant's oncology-focused eCOA solution helps sponsors meet the endpoint data requirements needed for regulatory approval of new applications for oncology treatments.

"We've learned from our experience in the last five years with over 300 oncology studies that sponsors needed a faster, more cost-effective eCOA solution for their oncology programs," said Bill Byrom, Signant's vice president of product intelligence and a widely published eCOA expert. "With their feedback and our expertise in over 30 oncology indications, Signant's product and scientific teams collaborated to develop an efficient, pre-configured eCOA solution that generates high quality data tailored for cancer studies."

The eCOA solution is available as a stand-alone offering, or in combination with additional Signant software and services like eConsent, telemedicine, RTSM, and data analytics. To learn more, visit https://hub.signanthealth.com/oncology-pre-configured/.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently generate quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all of Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant Health solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

