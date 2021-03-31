Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has completed the fourth and final drill hole of its maiden diamond drilling program at its copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc and gold Mascarene Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. The Mascarene Property, which covers an area of approximately 2,080 hectares, is located approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the town of Saint George. Access is excellent with paved provincial roads both transecting and within close proximity of the property.

The maiden diamond drilling program was conducted in the east region of the property testing within and adjacent to a broad magnetic high trend, identified during a 2001 government airborne magnetic geophysical survey, and an area of anomalous rock samples. Rock samples collected in this area by Great Atlantic during 2020 returned highly anomalous zinc values, including outcrop grab samples returning 5,800 and 7,810 parts per million zinc, and anomalous copper and gold values.

Drill hole MA21-4 was drilled into an untested magnetic high anomaly in the east region of the property at an 80-degree dip and deeper relative to the first three holes, reaching a length of 315 meters. It intersected local narrow veins containing sulfide mineralization, including copper sulfides, and intervals with magnetite mineralization.

Drill core from all four holes, which totaled 717 meters, is currently being geologically logged and selectively sampled, prior to being submitted for gold assay and multi-element analysis. Sampling will include select sulfide bearing veins, a 5.2-meter core length interval in hole MA20-1 with zinc mineralization (sphalerite) and select intervals with magnetite mineralization.

Gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt and/or zinc mineralization is reported locally within and/or adjacent to the magnetic high trend which transects the property. This includes two mineral occurrences with historic workings, the Oliver Cameron Mine and the Wheal Louisiana Mine occurrences, and within a small quarry referred to as the North Pit. Great Atlantic's management speculates this magnetic high trend to be associated with a buried mafic intrusion(s) and a possible target for mafic intrusive hosted copper-nickel-cobalt deposits.

A 2020 rock sample collected from a rubble pile at the Wheal Louisiana workings returned 6.19% copper and 0.40 grams per tonne gold. Rubble samples collected during 2018 at the Oliver Cameron workings returned up to 5.02% copper and 2.0 grams per tonne gold.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

