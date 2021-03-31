BoardEx Launches Dynamics 365 CRM Solution to Boost Customer and Business Value

LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardEx, the leading provider of people and relationship intelligence on senior decision-makers, announced its latest customer relationship management (CRM) offering - BoardEx for Dynamics. The application embeds into workflows and tech stacks to power connected employee experiences and enables BoardEx clients to create value from their relationship capital strategy. It is designed to help enterprises centralize CRM workflows from B2B lead segmentation and targeting, client relationship management to data hygiene.

The CRM system has become the cornerstone of customer-focused strategies in virtually every business. "Enterprises leading the way in delivering highly personalized customer experiences are using BoardEx data for external intelligence on key buyers and decision-makers to increase the quality of interactions with these audiences to boost customer and business value," says Cameron Ireland, CEO of BoardEx. "We have developed high-performance applications for CRM systems on the market such as Salesforce and now Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM that deliver actionable people intelligence for a range of business contexts."

BoardEx for Dynamics enriches CRM data with accurate, complete and timely insights not only on the experience, interests and other commitments of existing contacts - board members, C-suite and senior managers - but also executives with whom they should be engaging at key accounts.

Underpinned by the BoardEx platform that has people and relationship intelligence on more than 1.5 million board members, executives and senior managers across 2 million organizations, BoardEx for Dynamics enables enterprises to -

Centralize CRM workflows: Built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM platform, BoardEx for Dynamics enables access to BoardEx data on key buyers and senior decision-makers from a single location - the client's CRM. This empowers sales and marketing teams with accurate, complete and timely data to qualify and nurture prospects, win more qualified opportunities and retain existing clients via executive engagement.

Consume deep, real-time insight on-demand on people and relationships: From within the CRM system to increase sales and marketing effectiveness. By reducing the time to research accounts, clients and prospects, enterprises can harness and convert people intelligence on senior contacts and key influencers that is updated daily to build strong, qualified pipelines. They can also map relationships with people and companies they want to reach through connectivity to the BoardEx platform.

Create higher value from investments in CRM: The availability of timely, complete and contextual people data within the CRM helps teams create winning sales and marketing strategies that drive higher quality interactions with the account, client or prospect. An example is a greater ability to transform knowledge of changes in lapsed clients to opportunities focused on value.

About BoardEx

BoardEx is a people intelligence and relationship mapping solution that accelerates growth and opportunities for organizations globally. The BoardEx platform enables sales, marketing, investment, research, fundraising and talent professionals for success with actionable, accurate and rich data on more than 1.5 million influencers and decision-makers across 2 million organizations. Develop new business, access new markets, raise funds, understand trends in leadership, diversity, governance, compensation and networks, and source and manage talent pipelines with a trusted data set collected and curated by human researchers for over 20 years. Seamless integrations that embed into workflows and technology stacks including CRM, talent management and alumni systems power connected employee experiences to create value from your relationship capital strategy.

Learn more at boardex.com

