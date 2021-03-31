Entertainment Industry Stimulating Programmable Stage Lighting Sales: Study

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report by Fact.MR projects a steady growth of global programmable stage lighting (PSL) market, with an expansion of 5% CAGR until 2031. Technological advancements and increasing application in the entertainment industry is backing the growth of the market. The increasing usage of LED and advances in interoperability with mobile devices and Wi-Fi, for a wide range of uses in sports sector, entertainment and theaters, there's a remarkable surge in demand.

According to the study, high demand from the entertainment industry, theaters and outdoor entertainment is propelling the growth of the PSL market. Event organizers and shop owners are focusing extensively on the aesthetic of event stages and ambiance, prompting the manufacturers to invest heavily on the production of wide variety of programmable stage lighting to increase the revenue.

"Technological advancements are aiding programmable stage lighting market manufacturers with heightened demand for different style, functionality, modifications from the consumers, stimulating the sales" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Unites States to remain a lucrative market, surpassing Canada , with nearly 5% CAGR

, with nearly 5% CAGR Computer-aided safety solution remains lucrative

Japan expected to emerge as a lucrative market owing to the heightened investment in urbanization & open economic structure

expected to emerge as a lucrative market owing to the heightened investment in urbanization & open economic structure Major subsidies and incentives by Chinese government to foster the programmable stage lighting market sales

Surge in demand for programmable stage lighting market products driving growth in Brazil and Mexico

and LED lights expected to account for 90% sales by 2030

By product type, Strip lights to dominate the segment

Increasing application in entertainment industry to propel the growth

With the emerging economies and advanced technology, Wi-Fi to be a lucrative segment for programmable stage lighting market

Competitive Landscape

Robert Juliat, PR Lighting Ltd., Guangzhou GTD Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., ADJ Products LLC, Chauvet & Sons Inc., Altman Lighting Co., Clay Paky S.p.A, Robe Lighting s.r.o, Martin Professional, and Generic Electric Company are some of the key manufacturers that are profiled by Fact.MR. According to the study, with the market being fragmented leading players are focused on generating their new proceedings by launching new strategies and product development.

In 2020, Guangzhou GTD Lighting Technology Co. Ltd, launched Kylin Series F3 N Beam for outdoor entertainment project with beam light, ultra slick design with water-proof aluminum casting structure design which is also resistant to ultraviolet radiation.

Additionally, in January 2019, SLD laser announced production launch of laser light sources for automotive and specialty lighting applications. The company demonstrated real world applications for its high brightness light source technology and its vision for intelligent illumination.

More Valuable Insights on Programmable stage lighting market

In its latest report, Fact.MR delves into a detailed insight on global programmable stage lighting market. The study divulges essential insights on the programmable stage lighting market on the basis of light type (halogens, laser lights, LED lights, and others), product (PAR can lights, moving head lights, strip lights, and others), application (theaters, entertainment places, and others), technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will demand for programmable stage lighting market will evolve in the future?

Which are the lucrative markets for programmable stage lighting market?

Which is the top selling programmable stage lighting market solution?

Which is the impact of regulation on programmable stage lighting market?

Which are the top companies operating in the market?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on programmable stage lighting market?

