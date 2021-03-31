Anzeige
WKN: A2QLVM ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
31.03.2021 | 16:19
One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 
31-March-2021 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 March 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Director/PDMR Transaction 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                             Martin Crews 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                             PDMR, Development Director 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                             Initial notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                             One Heritage Group plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                             2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                                                             Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company 
a) 
 
              Identification code                                            GB00BLF79495 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
                                                                             Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
                                                                              Price         Volume 
                                                                             GBP0.295         30,000 
                                                                             GBP0.299         26,602 
                                                                             GBP0.299         20,000 
                                                                             GBP0.299         15,000 
                                                                             GBP0.305         10,000 
                                                                             GBP0.307         30,000 
                                                                             GBP0.309         14,000 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                           GBP0.308         11,000 
 
                                                                             GBP0.310         8,000 
 
                                                                             GBP0.330         7,000 
                                                                             GBP0.330         25,000 
                                                                             GBP0.347         25,000 
                                                                             GBP0.344         5,000 
                                                                             GBP0.348         4,000 
                                                                             GBP0.348         3,500 
                                                                             GBP0.350         14,197

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 248,299

d)

- Price GBP0.320

- Total GBP78,266.55

e) Date of the transaction

26 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                             Martin Crews 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                             PDMR, Development Director 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                             Initial notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                             One Heritage Group plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                             2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                                                             Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company 
a) 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                             GB00BLF79495 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
                                                                             Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s)                                          Price         Volume 
c) 
                                                                             GBP0.36          30,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 30,000

d)

- Price GBP0.36

- Total GBP10,800.00

e) Date of the transaction

29 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                             Martin Crews 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                             PDMR, Development Director 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                             Initial notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                             One Heritage Group plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                             2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                                                             Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company 
a) 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                             GB00BLF79495 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
                                                                             Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
                                                                              Price         Volume 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                           GBP0.41          25,000 
 
                                                                             GBP0.45          1,701

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 26,701

d)

- Price GBP0.43

- Total GBP11,015.45

e) Date of the transaction

30 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

