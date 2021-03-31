One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction -2

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 31-March-2021 / 14:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2021 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company" or "One Heritage") Director/PDMR Transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Crews 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Development Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name One Heritage Group plc b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price Volume GBP0.295 30,000 GBP0.299 26,602 GBP0.299 20,000 GBP0.299 15,000 GBP0.305 10,000 GBP0.307 30,000 GBP0.309 14,000 Price(s) and volume(s) c) GBP0.308 11,000 GBP0.310 8,000 GBP0.330 7,000 GBP0.330 25,000 GBP0.347 25,000 GBP0.344 5,000 GBP0.348 4,000 GBP0.348 3,500 GBP0.350 14,197

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 248,299

d)

- Price GBP0.320

- Total GBP78,266.55

e) Date of the transaction

26 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume c) GBP0.36 30,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 30,000

d)

- Price GBP0.36

- Total GBP10,800.00

e) Date of the transaction

29 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price Volume Price(s) and volume(s) c) GBP0.41 25,000 GBP0.45 1,701

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 26,701

d)

- Price GBP0.43

- Total GBP11,015.45

e) Date of the transaction

30 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group is a property development and management company, focusing on the residential sector primarily in the North West and acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both development and refurbishment activities. The Company also provides letting and property and facilities management services for these products.

One Heritage Group comprises a team of dedicated and experienced professionals with a proven track record in property development, investment and management. In 2020, One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on Co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

