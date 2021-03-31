Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 609500 ISIN: DE0006095003 Ticker-Symbol: ECV 
Xetra
31.03.21
17:25 Uhr
16,160 Euro
+0,220
+1,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ENCAVIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENCAVIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,12016,18017:35
16,06016,24017:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENCAVIS AG16,160+1,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.