Torq Resources: Neuer Kupfer-Explorer in Chile mit einem großen Projekt
|16:35
|Torq Resources: New Copper Explorer in Chile with a Large Project
Torq Resources: New Copper Explorer in Chile with a Large Project
|16:35
|Torq Resources: Neuer Kupfer-Explorer in Chile mit einem großen Projekt
|Torq Resources: Neuer Kupfer-Explorer in Chile mit einem großen Projek Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|08.03.
|Torq Resources Inc: Torq Resources to acquire Margarita project
|08.03.
|Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Options Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold Project in Chile
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully acquired the option to earn a 100%...
|02.12.20
|Torq Resources Inc: Torq Resources appoints Chilean exploration team
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TORQ RESOURCES INC
|0,489
|+1,62 %