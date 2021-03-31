Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 Ticker-Symbol: 5NXA 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
08:03 Uhr
0,054 Euro
-0,002
-3,56 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2021 | 17:05
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim reschedules its Annual General Meeting to 11 May 2021

Company announcement, Helsinki, 31 March 2021 at 6 PM (EEST)

Nexstim reschedules its Annual General Meeting to 11 May 2021

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and related restrictions imposed by the Finnish authorities, the Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc has decided to reschedule the Annual General Meeting which was scheduled to be held on 29 April 2021. The new date for Annual General Meeting is 11 May 2021.

NEXSTIM PLC

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

  • COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT_Moving of AGM date_ENGLISH_31 03 2021_1800_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8af11f16-a559-408c-aa99-5a5f84ad3d4b)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
