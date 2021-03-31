Anzeige
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
31.03.21
08:08 Uhr
31.03.2021
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, March 31

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:31 March 2021

Name of applicant:Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:26 September 2020To:30 March 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,150,477
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):2,700,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):5,172,977
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,677,500

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913
