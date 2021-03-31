Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
London, March 31
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:31 March 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|26 September 2020
|To:
|30 March 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|4,150,477
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|2,700,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|5,172,977
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,677,500
|Name of contact:
|Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3008 4913
