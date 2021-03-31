Mindsync.ai - Decentralized Crowdsourced Accelerator for the AI Industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Mindsync.ai, the decentralized crowd-sourced accelerator for the AI industry, has announced the development of its community-driven platform powered by blockchain technology.

Nowadays, companies with an edge on technology integrations have become more competitive. Think of Uber, Lyft, and other international startups with state-of-the-art UX/UI. Their business models could not be possible without automation and advanced infrastructure. The AI use cases are ubiquitous in most industries, although the users may not be aware of their underlying functionalities. Learn how the AI industry can also help their business excel.

Why use AI in people's company?

Several benefits come along of the integration of AI in their workflow; some are the following:

Processes automation,

Cognitive insight,

Cognitive engagement.

Automation is the key to becoming more cost-efficient in a business. Moreover, human beings can make mistakes unwillingly that should be tracked and solved eventually, thus focusing more resources than needed. When robots (software) are capable of streamlining workflows, such as updating records, moving files, checking payments, etc., people are in for making more revenue.

Most sectors deal with big data, records too massive to be handled by people, more often than not these days. Analyzing such records to extract some meaning is a task suitable for AI software. Next, another widespread use case for AI relates to 24/7 customer service in the form of chatbots, product recommendations, and the like. Gathering and processing data are ideal tasks for AI agents that provide plenty of value at a lower cost.

What is Mindsync offering?

Mindsync is a decentralized community-driven platform powered by blockchain technology that offers affordable AI solutions. As a part of their mission, they will:

Help solve business tasks with AI,

Run machine learning competitions,

Build up the resources of GPU miners worldwide.

Miners' resources provide computational power (so-called swarm intelligence in a Decentralized supercomputer). Thus, the platform will concentrate on human intelligence and cheaper computational intelligence compared to regular AI services.

A key differentiator for Mindsync relies on the miners' farms application for AI mining. Using the power of the crowd, they can lower costs of technology implementations even more to become more competitive.

The main challenges for AI

Since AI developments are relatively recent, there are many challenges these technologies struggle with; these are some of the most representative of such issues:

Lack of computing power,

Human-level,

Data privacy and security,

The bias problem,

Data scarcity.

To implement practical machine learning and AI services at a big scale, people need scalable computational power available, too. Moreover, although it's feasible to reach 90% of efficiency in most implementations, most times, a human can do better - you'd need 99% accuracy in their AI task performance to consistently outshine a person. That is the so-called human-level problem, one of the most difficult challenges in the AI industry. The extra mile is often hard to pull off and demands deep work in the AI implementations.

The solutions that Mindsync brings

Mindsync is aware of the most concerning flaws in the technology. They aim to improve the performance of AIs using crowd power. On one side, computational power is not a problem in a worldwide ever-growing network. Also, to excel in security and trust, the addition of the blockchain is quintessential in this project. The minimization of trust in single actors within the nodes is a plus of blockchain integration.

Power to the network, community-driven, and trustless automation as a result. What else? AI experts. Mindsync will be in continuous improvement hosting challenges and competitions to finetune performance in its network. The human-level is reachable, combining the effort of thousands of AI developers from all over the globe who will sync their minds in this project.

The Mindsync mission

Mindsync is willingly working to achieve the following milestones:

A worldwide network including AI experts, data scientists, hackers, and more curated contributors at an affordable price,

Accelerate development for machine learning and AI developments,

Decentralize AI technology services in a community-driven platform that offers the best benefits of the niche.

Anyone can contribute to the Mindsync project, either with know-how and expertise or with resources, mining, or staking tokens circulating in the ecosystem to fund the operations within all the actors.

How can people join Mindsync today?

In conclusion, Mindsync is building the ultimate platform where seasoned AI developers and software engineers meet customers, miners, stakeholders, etc. To participate in the crowd sale of the Mindsync tokens (MAI), sign up on their website and follow the steps.

To become a participant, people just need to find the best way to contribute to this ecosystem and apply. Either as a miner, AI dev, software engineer, machine learning engineer, data scientist, or stakeholder, there is a place for people at Mindsync. People can join this growing community at https://mindsync.ai/ today .

