Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
WKN: A2DHZ1 ISIN: CA46989Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: M4E 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
09:16 Uhr
0,690 Euro
+0,005
+0,73 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.03.2021 | 18:32
43 Leser
Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Voting Rights and Capital

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces, in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, that as at 31 March 2021, its capital consists of 463,649,477 ordinary shares of no par value, each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 463,649,477. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc.

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+44 7392 940 495 (UK)

Dan Young, CFO

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Jason Grossman

Ashton Clanfield

BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)

Thomas Rider

Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Billy Clegg

jse@camarco.co.uk

James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638396/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Voting-Rights-and-Capital

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
