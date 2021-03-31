Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
31.03.2021
Menhaden Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, March 31

For filings with the FSA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii		Menhaden Plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		Kendall Family Investments, LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		14 January 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified:31 March 2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		6%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using

the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirectxiIndirectxiiDirectIndirect
OrdinaryNilNil4,650,0004,650,000Nil5.81%Nil
GB00BZ0XWD04
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
datexiii		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instrumentsxv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration datexviiExercise/
Conversion periodxviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rightsxix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
4,650,0005.81%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A

13. Additional information:
The percentage number of voting rights held has been calculated using a total outstanding issued share capital figure of 80,000,001.
14. Contact name:Kerstin Rucht
15. Contact telephone number:+44 (0)203 709 8732
