WKN: A2QES5 ISIN: CA8525403017 Ticker-Symbol: 61N1 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
09:39 Uhr
0,885 Euro
+0,015
+1,72 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
31.03.2021
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Announces 2020 Year End Analyst and Investor Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will release its Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year End operational results after market close on Wednesday March 31, 2021. StageZero's Chairman and CEO, James R Howard-Tripp, will host a conference call and online presentation at 8:30 am ET on Thursday April 1, 2021 to review the operational results and discuss business developments for the period and to date.

Analyst and Investor Call

Event Date: Thursday April 1, 2021
Time: 8:30 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2082/40528
Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 877-407-8031

International: 201-689-8031
Replay Number: Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 40528

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp
Chairman & CEO

Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
rgreco@stagezerols.com
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638438/StageZero-Announces-2020-Year-End-Analyst-and-Investor-Call

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
