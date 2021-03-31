Anzeige
31.03.2021
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
Dow Jones News
31.03.2021
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Division of tasks of Board Members and Appointment to the Board Committees

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Division of tasks of Board Members and Appointment to the Board Committees 
31-March-2021 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Division of tasks of Board Members and Appointment to the Board Committees 
 
 
DATE: March 31, 2021 
 
 
At our Bank's Board of Directors' meetings held on March 31, 2021, it was resolved that; 
 
- Süleyman Sözen be elected as the Board of Directors' Chairman and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza be elected as the 
Board of Directors' Vice Chairman, 
 
- Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza, Belkis Sema Yurdum and Aydin Düren be elected as the members of the Audit Committee, 
 
- Jaime Saenz De Tejada Pulido and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as principal members and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga 
Carranza and Rafael Salinas Martinez de Lecea be elected as alternate members of the Credit Committee, 
 
- Belkis Sema Yurdum, Aydin Düren and Jorge Saenz Azcunaga Carranza be elected as the members of the Corporate 
Governance Committee and the Director of Investor Relations Department to continue her duties in accordance with the 
Corporate Governance Communiqué of the Capital Markets Board, 
 
- Sait Ergun Özen and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza be elected as members of the Remuneration Committee, 
 
- Süleyman Sözen, Rafael Salinas Martinez de Lecea and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as the members of the Risk 
Committee. 
 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  96752 
EQS News ID:   1180322 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
