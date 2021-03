DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Division of tasks of Board Members and Appointment to the Board Committees

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Division of tasks of Board Members and Appointment to the Board Committees 31-March-2021 / 17:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Division of tasks of Board Members and Appointment to the Board Committees DATE: March 31, 2021 At our Bank's Board of Directors' meetings held on March 31, 2021, it was resolved that; - Süleyman Sözen be elected as the Board of Directors' Chairman and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza be elected as the Board of Directors' Vice Chairman, - Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza, Belkis Sema Yurdum and Aydin Düren be elected as the members of the Audit Committee, - Jaime Saenz De Tejada Pulido and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as principal members and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza and Rafael Salinas Martinez de Lecea be elected as alternate members of the Credit Committee, - Belkis Sema Yurdum, Aydin Düren and Jorge Saenz Azcunaga Carranza be elected as the members of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Director of Investor Relations Department to continue her duties in accordance with the Corporate Governance Communiqué of the Capital Markets Board, - Sait Ergun Özen and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza be elected as members of the Remuneration Committee, - Süleyman Sözen, Rafael Salinas Martinez de Lecea and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as the members of the Risk Committee. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 96752 EQS News ID: 1180322 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

