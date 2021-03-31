Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
WKN: 250817 ISIN: VGG290991014 Ticker-Symbol: E6P 
31.03.21
08:20 Uhr
23,585 Euro
-0,490
-2,04 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2021 | 19:05
EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces the successful refinancing of EUR 100 million loan facilities for its properties QBC 1 & QBC 2 in Vienna, Austria

31st March 2021, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful refinancing of existing construction financing provided by Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

Upon consideration of offers from banks, the Company decided that it is in the best interest for the Company to refinance the existing construction financing with two loan facilities at the Company's subsidiary levels with an Austrian bank, totalling to EUR 100 million. The loans are repayable at the end of 2030. The loans are secured by customary securities.

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Stock Exchange. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stabilise values and cash flows, the company currently invests in Western Europe. The Company has confidence in the stability of Vienna's prime office rents, sees significant growth potential of city's property markets, and believes that the addition to the EPH portfolio will create long-term value for its shareholders.


EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Attachment

  • 210331 EPH Bank Refinancing QBC 1&2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55c22527-4c79-48a8-aff0-b9cbcd6cbe75)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
