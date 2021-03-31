BoardroomPR: COVID-Conscious Florida PR Firm Rewards Extra PTO for COVID-19 Vaccine

BoardroomPR encourages staff to protect themselves and the community

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / BoardroomPR, one of Florida's leading public relations and digital marketing firms, will offer all employees an extra vacation day for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. This comes on the heels of the state's announcement regarding vaccine expansion on March 29, 2021, wherein all adults aged 40 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and by April, all adults will be eligible for the vaccine.

Named "PR Agency of the Year" by Public Relations Society of America's Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter and The Best PR Firm of 2020 in The Daily Business Review, the statewide communications agency seeks to eliminate a barrier to access-the 9-to-5 workday-in hopes that it will aid all employees in securing available appointment times. In allowing its employees a full day offline, Boardroom also seeks to relieve additional stress and anxiety for its staff.

The firm has also enforced all the most up-to-date CDC guidelines throughout its offices, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

"Boardroom values its employees and their mental and physical health," Julie Talenfeld, BoardroomPR's Founder & CEO, said in a statement. "In granting everyone an additional vacation day to get vaccinated, we hope we can contribute to the health and protection of our own team and to the greater public health."

The company, which has been a titan in Florida for over three decades, has established an excellent reputation for employee benefits and treating its staff like family. In fact, many employees have been with the company for over 15 years.

"We want our employees to be healthy and safe, and the bottom line is that we believe the vaccines are safe," Talenfeld added. "I will always put the health and well-being of my Boardroom team first."

