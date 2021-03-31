DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 31-March-2021 / 18:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. The Company today confirms two long term awards under the DMGT Executive Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the"ED LTIP"), to each of the executive directors below, as outlined in the Company's Remuneration Policy and 2020 Annual Report. The awards under the ED LTIP are granted on the terms that shares will normally only be delivered at the end of a ten-year period, subject to leaver provisions and Company event provisions. The Awards will accrue over an accrual period of ten years. The accrual period for the Awards will work in such a way that the Awards will accrue annually at a rate of one-eighth in each year from the end of year three through to the end of year ten. The first Award covers the ten year period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2029, with the number of shares under the award calculated by reference to a share price of GBP6.822 (the volume weighted average share price ('VWAP') for the twelve months up to and including the first 3 days following the release of FY 2019 results). The outcome will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2029. The second Award covers the ten year period from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2030, with the number of shares under the Award, calculated by reference to a share price of GBP7.388 (the VWAP for the twelve months up to and including the first 3 days following the release of FY 2020 results). The outcome will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2030. The vesting outcome is subject to acceptable financial performance over each ten year period. Apart from a further Award that is envisaged to be granted in respect of the ten year period from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2031, no further Awards under the ED LTIP are currently envisaged to be granted to the existing Executive Directors before 1 October 2029. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Grant of two Awards under the rules of the DMGT Executive Director Long-term b) Nature of the Incentive Plan. Both Awards will be satisfied in A Ordinary non-voting shares at transaction the end of a 10 year accrual period, subject to leaver provisions and Company event provisions. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Award 1 - 855,273 shares GBP0 Award 2 - 789,750 shares

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Grant of two Awards under the rules of the DMGT Executive Director Long-term b) Nature of the Incentive Plan. Both Awards will be satisfied in A Ordinary non-voting shares at transaction the end of a 10 year accrual period, subject to leaver provisions and Company event provisions. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Award 1 - 766,540 shares GBP0 Award 2 - 707,815 shares

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Grant of two Awards under the rules of the DMGT Executive Director Long-term b) Nature of the Incentive Plan. Both Awards will be satisfied in A Ordinary non-voting shares at transaction the end of a ten year accrual period, subject to leaver provisions and Company event provisions. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Award 1 - 510,848 shares GBP0 Award 2 - 471,711 shares

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code

