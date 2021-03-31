WheelHouse IT: What is Co-Managed IT Support?

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Most businesses that lack a dedicated IT department know about MSPs, but not as many understand the concept of a co-managed IT provider. The co-managed approach integrates elements of the on-staff IT model and the managed services, forming a hybrid that accounts for the business's needs.

A closer look at this subject reveals how co-managed IT works and why it might be right for your business.

How Does Co-Managed IT Work?

The basic concept of co-managed IT in a workplace involves creating a partnership between an existing IT department and an MSP. The business owners decide which tasks they would like their staff to focus upon while assigning work to the third-party team.

Anything from server management and maintenance to security and programming can be handled through the co-managed solution. Businesses will often shop around until they find an MSP that offers the specific outcomes they require.

Who Needs Co-Managed IT?

Many companies can make use of co-managed IT solutions, and it is not always the large, multi-national ones, either. Here are a few ways that businesses can utilize these partnerships to their benefit so you can understand what sort of businesses need these IT services.

Companies Seeking the Right Talent

Since IT systems are multi-faceted and often specialized, small and medium-sized businesses have a hard time hiring workers that can face every challenge while tackling everyday issues.

A Temporary Solution

A company's IT needs can suddenly and drastically change. Using co-managed IT workers as a stopgap until new workers are onboarded can prevent the business from failing to meet its goals.

Training Staff in New Skills and Techniques

New IT information and techniques are emerging all the time. A company can bring in third-party IT workers to expertly train their staff while ensuring the entire IT department is not receiving instruction at the same time.

Co-managed IT is capable of helping businesses in many different ways.

What Are the Advantages of Co-Managed IT?

Companies that partner with co-managed IT providers find themselves experiencing a host of benefits. These may include:

Lower costs than hiring an additional full-time worker

Constant availability

Scalability to deal with unique problems

Industry experts are available in numerous IT disciplines

The hiring business can determine the best ways to use the workers

These are a few of the most significant benefits a business obtains from taking the co-managed IT route, but several others can be observed.

Does Co-Managed IT Replace the Internal IT Department?

Some workers may worry when they see MSP IT specialists coming to join their workplace, and this is an unwarranted fear. The goal of co-managed IT service providers like WheelHouse IT is to help the internal IT department to be successful by allowing the on-staff workers to focus on the appropriate tasks that help the business reach its goals while the MSP aids in specific, limited ways.

Co-managed IT support is becoming more popular as it becomes increasingly accessible. Businesses of every size and background are using these services for a host of reasons, from the mundane to the extraordinary.

