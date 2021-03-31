Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized its global partner program with a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies while the 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best.

The honor follows a year of explosive growth for the program. Last September, Snow announced the launch of an enhanced partner program and completed the rollout in January. As a part of its new program, Snow works closely with partners to foster long-term relationships with their joint customers and provides expanded benefits such as new incentives, market development funds and advanced training. Brian Allison, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Snow, was recognized as a 2021 CRN Channel Chief for his leadership in developing and executing the new partner strategy.

"Our entire team at Snow has worked diligently over the past year to reshape our program to better serve the evolving needs of customers and partners," said Allison. "It's a tremendous honor to have that work recognized as a 5-Star program. Given the rapid pace of digital transformation over the past year, it is essential we continue to strengthen our relationships with our global partner ecosystem. As we continue forward in 2021, we are excited to collaborate with our partners to solve our customers' biggest IT challenges around managing and optimizing their software, SaaS, SAP and cloud investments."

CRN develops its annual Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

