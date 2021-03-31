Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: The Cannabis Science Inc., Share Exchange is Underway! OMNICANNA Files Name Change to Thermic Science International Corporation and Files SPAC Share Structure to Bring Cannabis Science and Recent Acquisition Companies to

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC ENDO), is pleased to announce the company has successfully completed its name change to Thermic Science International Corporation. The company is equally proud to announce that the new share class has been created for the Cannabis Science share exchange and that the share exchange has begun.

The Company has successfully changed its name to Thermic Science International Corporation, the Company has successfully created the new classes of shares to begin the Cannabis Science share exchange, and the Company stock trading symbol will remain the same (OTC: ENDO).

Thermic Science is now processing the Cannabis Science acquisition and share exchange transaction. Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science share structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders will receive their new shares shortly.

The CSi-ENDO share exchange is underway now! All brokerage firms and other registered shareholders are in process to receive their formal instructions on how to complete the share exchange via the company transfer agent.

JASON M. BOGUTSKI ~ President

SIGNATURE STOCK TRANSFER, INC.

14673 MIDWAY ROAD ~ SUITE 220

ADDISON, TEXAS 75001

TELEPHONE ~ 972 612-4120

www.signaturestocktransfer.com

Raymond Dabney commented. "We are extremely happy to meet our goal of the share exchange program. We will continue to work relentlessly until the process is completed. We are excited about the name change and the new business that is coming in the near future. Most of all, we are thankful to all of our shareholders that have supported us thru this process."

*** Today, March 31, 2021, is the Official "Cannabis Science First Rights" closeout date.



We will continue to speak with Cannabis Science shareholders about receiving their CSi First Rights Opportunity until everyone who has contacted us via the email address below before the end of today receives the opportunity to speak.

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com



*** YOU DO NOT NEED THE CSi-FR TO RECEIVE YOUR CSi-ENDO SHARE EXCHANGE SHARES.

About Thermic Science International (TSi)

Thermic Science International Corporation (OTC: ENDO) has recently acquired Cannabis Science Inc., (CSi-EDP), Thermic Coating Systems Ltd. (UK), and now, Litcoat Electroluminescent Paint Systems. The Company has voted to change its name to Thermic Science International. The firm is being coined the newest North American Entrepreneurial SPAC. Targeting the creation of a very strong corporate conglomerate SPAC-themed CSi-EDP "Bringing it All Together" just as laid out in the Harvard Award-winning Cannabis Science CSi-EDP, as presented for the past four years in a row at the Harvard GHC Summit. A conglomerate SPAC Group designed to bring affordable and free education, traditional and entrepreneurial job creation, and cannabinoid drug development internationally.

Thermic Heating Paint and Portable Thermic Heating Units

Paint any wall, ceiling, or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation, lowest energy consumption!

Portable Thermic heating units coming soon! Get ready for the revolutionary potable heating unit that can change your life, the environment, and your pocketbook! Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large-sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.

Portable Thermic Self-Generating Electrical Power Units

Right on time for the changing living environments and sporadic and emergency energy consumption. The Thermic self-generating electrical power units can power up and generate power for a wide variety of applications and uses, cars, houses, streetlights, retail stores, agriculture grow operations, backup and primary power for computer networks, portable thermic heating units, lighting, TV's, Stereos and the profound list goes on. The Company is excited to release the first generation of self-generating electrical power units to the public.

Renewable Thermic Solid State Ceramic Cu2+ Battery Power Units

Renewable Thermic Solid-State Batteries is a thing of the Future, and it is here now! Imagine electric cars, houses, campsites, buildings, electric bikes, portable battery-operated toys, radios, flashlights, the list goes on and on. The Future is here with Thermic renewable batteries, this game-changing technology will revolutionize your power consumption and usage.

Thermic Graphene Concrete

Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase, and 150% Water permeability reduction.

Electroluminescent coating system

www.litcoat.com

Asia goes wild over electroluminescent paint, Japan being the biggest buyer, as evidenced by the wide variety of uses and media coverage!

The LitCoat Airbrush Paint System, ideal for use on cars, motorcycles, or bicycles, allows users to airbrush on LitCoat electroluminescent paint for an even application and coverage on almost any coverage or material. This airbrush paint system works similarly to many other systems for airbrushing paint; however, it is specialized for the application of LitCoat's electroluminescent varieties.

Lighting surfaces to been seen improves visibility and can be lifesaving, especially on clothing, motorcycles, bicycles, cars, and helmets. It provides also functional lighting and aesthetic lighting.

Automotive interior & exterior parts

Motorcycles

Aerospace

Helmets

Signage

Technical textile

Buildings

Houses

Bicycles

Clothing

Cannabis Science Inc. Acquisition:

(formerly Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) WKN: A0RM6Z / ISIN: US1376481016)

Thermic Science International has begun updating the financials and accounting, reporting, and filings to complete the process to complete the acquisition and share exchange transaction with CSi-EDP. The name change process has begun, company structure changes are underway, company management changes are underway, and the CSi-EDP shareholder first rights are underway.

Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders are on track to receive what Cannabis Science had been planning all along.

All shareholders notices on track to send out in the first quarter of 2021. All shareholder certificates will be confirmed through the transfer agent. All proposed share changes will be reclassified under the following structure changes:

Preferred Shares (Voting Shares) Common Shares (Current Trading Shares) Common Class A (Cannabis Science New Shares)

About Thermic Coating Systems

Thermic Heating Paint Construction Applications (Current European market) Thermic Heating Paint Portable Units (First Goal; USA targeted distribution) Thermic Heating Fog Free Mirror and Basic Glass (USA & International release) Thermic Portable Self-Generating Electrical Power Units (USA & International release) Thermic Cu2+ Solid-State Ceramic Super Charge Renewable High-Performance Battery Units (USA & International release) Thermic Agriculture (USA & International Agriculture Applications) Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase, and 150% Water permeability reduction.

Revolutionary heating with the advanced Thermic technology, infrared thermic paint systems, and so much more!!! North American expansions through manufacturing and job opportunities pushes the CSi-EDP to continue to flourish! Creating jobs, educating the public on new Thermic heating advanced technologies, and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound effects in the agriculture industry, home heating, and appliance applications are overwhelming. The Thermic business & medical applications are immense, and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction, you are changing the environment to the favor of many. The individual Thermic unit applications target so many different industry applications; only your lack imagination will stop the flow of viable applications.

Please visit:

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling, or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation, lowest energy consumption!

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Thermic Coating Systems Ltd.

www.thermicpaint.com

Anthony Spring

tony@thermicpaint.com

Cannabis Science Inc.

www.cannabisscience.com

www.icannabinoid.com

http://edp.cannabisscience.com/

Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

www.Omnicanna.com

www.ihemp.omnicanna.com

Robert Kane, CFO

910.515.2917

info@Omnicanna.com

robert.kane@omnicanna.com

SOURCE: Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638483/The-Cannabis-Science-Inc-Share-Exchange-is-Underway-OMNICANNA-Files-Name-Change-to-Thermic-Science-International-Corporation-and-Files-SPAC-Share-Structure-to-Bring-Cannabis-Science-and-Recent-Acquisition-Companies-to-Begin-Trading-for-All-ThermicENDO