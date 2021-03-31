Balekian Hayes Family Law: Balekian Hayes Partner, Justin Whiddon Named Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in Family Law

Texas Family Law Attorney Receives Recognition by Super Lawyers Peer Review Guide

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Justin Whiddon has been selected to the prestigious 2021 Texas Rising Stars list by Texas Super Lawyers. Each year, fewer than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state of Texas are selected by the distinguished research team at Thomson Reuters to receive this honor.

"Justin is a remarkable attorney, who is dedicated to fighting for his clients and their children," says Kris Balekian Hayes, president of Balekian Hayes, PLLC. "His dedication to our clients and core values coupled with his unmatched expertise is evidence that he is a bright star in the uber competitive family law field."

Whiddon began his career at Balekian Hayes in 2016 as an associate attorney. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and his Doctor of Law degree at Texas Wesleyan University School of Law (Texas A&M University School of Law). Today he serves as a partner at Balekian Hayes, PLLC.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Balekian Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Katie Mudd

katie@thevokolgroup.com

214-676-4254

SOURCE: Balekian Hayes Family Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638488/Balekian-Hayes-Partner-Justin-Whiddon-Named-Super-Lawyers-Rising-Star-in-Family-Law